Bauchi first-class emir dies after 46 years on the throne

News
The Emir of Ningi, Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya
Bankole ABE
A FIRST-CLASS emir in Bauchi State, Yunusa Muhammadu DanYaya has died after 46 years on the royal throne.

The palace authorities announced the news of his demise on Sunday, August 25. DanYaya, the Emir of Ningi, died in Kano aged 88 years.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary of the Palace, Usman Sule, the traditional ruler’s death occurred in a hospital, just two days after his return from a medical trip to Saudi Arabia.

Consequently, the Bauchi State Government has expressed profound grief over his demise, recognising his immense contributions to peace, unity, and development in the Ningi Emirate and the state.

Mukhtar Gidado who is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, was quoted as saying that during the traditional ruler’s leadership, the emirate experienced notable advancements, and his commitment to preserving tradition, culture, and Islamic principles remained steadfast.

The statement partly reads, “Governor Bala Mohammed extends his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the late Emir, the Ningi Emirate Council, and the entire people of Bauchi State. We mourn with you in this great loss and pray that Almighty Allah grants the departed soul eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, the people of Ningi, and all those affected by this loss the strength and fortitude to bear it.”

The late traditional ruler’s funeral will be held today at 4:00 pm at the Ningi Emirate Palace, following Islamic customs.


     

     

    He had a distinguished career, starting as a dispenser and progressing to hold prominent positions in various organizations, including the Ningi Emirate Council, Nigerian Tobacco Company, and Northern Nigeria Marketing Board.

    He also served on notable committees, such as the National Constitutional Conference and Vision 2010 Traditional Rulers Sub-committee, and led organizations like the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria and Bauchi State Inter-Religious Council.

    His achievements earned him the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award.

    Born in 1936, DanYaya was enthroned as Emir of Ningi in 1978, leading the emirate for over four decades.

