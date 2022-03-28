31.1 C
Abuja

Bayelsa, Borno, Ekiti have least hospitals in Nigeria

Data StoriesHealth and Environment
Marcus Fatunmole
FILE PHOTO: University College Hospital
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Bayelsa, Borno and Ekiti States have the least number of health facilities in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Health Facility Registry (HFR) data show that Bayelsa and Borno have 311 and 537 facilities, respectively, while Ekiti has 570.

Yobe and Rivers follow with 586 hospitals each. 

The HFR, keeping the records of all hospitals and clinics in the country, shows that states with fewer health institutions have more of their population depending on a facility for treatment. The situation could deny many residents access to services.

For instance, a clinic serves over 13 thousand people in Rivers State, while about eight thousand people depend on a facility for treatment in Borno State.

In contrast, a hospital serves a maximum of two thousand people in Nasarawa State because the state has 1337 health facilities for its population.

However, depending on some factors including the quality of workers, infrastructures and welfare, the number of hospitals a state has does not determine the quality of services its people get.

- Advertisement -

Health facilities captured by the HFR comprise primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals, both public and private.

States with the highest number of hospitals in the country are Lagos with 2333, Katsina: 1943, Benue: 1837, Niger: 1565, Oyo: 1490, Kaduna: 1419, Plateau: 1470, Kano: 1476, Nasarawa: 1337, Cross River: 1280, Kogi: 1,235, and Bauchi: 1212.

Other states with more than a thousand hospitals are Imo: 1197, Ogun: 1197, Abia: 1196, Anambra: 1166, Edo: 1042, Enugu: 1037, and Osun: 1070.

Twelve other states and the FCT have less than a thousand hospitals. They are Gombe: 671, Ebonyi: 761, Jigawa: 769, Zamfara: 777, Akwa-Ibom: 819, Delta: 821, Ondo: 823, Sokoto: 837, Adamawa: 906, Taraba: 944, Kebbi: 948, and Kwara: 994. The FCT has 752 health institutions. 

States and number of private hospitals/clinics – from highest to lowest

Lagos State has 1875 private hospitals, Oyo: 622, Benue: 564, Imo: 514, Anambra: 509, Ogun: 500, Enugu: 479, Abia: 433, FCT: 433, Edo: 425, Plateau: 375, Nasarawa: 340, Kwara: 333, and Kaduna 321.

Others are Delta: 271, Ebonyi: 211, Akwa-Ibom: 231, Kogi: 232, Kano: 210, Niger: 197, Osun: 196, Ekiti: 176, Ondo: 162, Rivers: 129, Taraba: 141 and Cross River: 123. 

The list include Bauchi: 104, Katsina: 78, Adamawa: 89, Gombe: 70, Borno: 67, Bayelsa: 50, Sokoto: 35, Kebbi: 33, Zamfara: 31, Jigawa: 17, and Yobe: 17.

States and number of public hospitals/clinics – from highest to lowest

- Advertisement -

Kano: 1266, Katsina: 1865, Niger: 1368, Bauchi: 1108, Benue: 1273, Cross River: 1157, Kaduna: 1098, Plateau: 1095, Kogi: 1003,

Nasarawa: 997, Kebbi: 915, Osun: 874, Oyo: 868, Adamawa: 817, Taraba: 803, Sokoto: 802, Abia: 763, Zamfara: 746, Jigawa: 752, 746, Ogun: 697, Imo: 683, Ondo: 661, and Kwara: 661.

Others are Anambra: 657, Edo: 617, Gombe: 601, Akwa-Ibom: 588, Delta: 550, Ebonyi: 550, Enugu: 558, Yobe: 569, Borno: 470, Rivers: 457, Lagos: 458, FCT: 319, Ekiti: 374, and Bayelsa: 261.

States with the highest number of tertiary hospitals

Kaduna: 20, Edo: 9, Enugu: 8, Abia: 7, FCT: 7, Bauchi: 6, Kano: 6, Osun: 6, Oyo: 6, Rivers: 6, Nasarawa: 5, and Plateau: 5.

States with just a tertiary hospital are Adamawa, Gombe, Jigawa, Taraba and Yobe. The Federal Government owns the hospitals.

Number of hospitals/clinics according to geo-political zones

South-South: 4859

South-East: 5357

- Advertisement -

South-West: 7483

North-Central (plus the FCT): 9210

North-East: 8169

North-West: 4856

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

Blessed and his Ukranian wife. A NIGERIAN man who fled Ukraine due to the ongoing...
News

APC: Adamu’s election has sent jitters down PDP, others’ spines – Lawan

THE emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the governing All Progressives...
Politics and Governance

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

HERE is the complete list of new officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
News

I didn’t know NYSC exemption certificate issued to me was fake – Kemi Adeosun

FORMER Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has said she didn't know that the National...
News

Kaduna airport attack: FAAN reveals bandits abandoned 2 motorcycles, confirms casualty

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that the bandits who invaded...
Advertisement

Most Read

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Profile: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC national chairman

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.