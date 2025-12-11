back to top

Bayelsa Deputy Governor collapses, rushed to ICU

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
Bayelsa Deputy Governor collapses, rushed to ICU
File photo of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor of Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, collapsed on Thursday, December 11, while carrying out official duties at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, it has triggered panic among government officials and residents.

According to media reports, Ewhrudjakpo’s security team and aides rushed him out of his office for immediate medical attention after he suddenly slumped.

He was subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for closer monitoring after medical professionals had received him at the emergency unit.

Punch reported that the deputy governor’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, confirmed the incident but refused to provide further details.

However, the Bayelsa State Government had not issued an official statement as of press time.

The ICIR will provide more information on the development as they unfold.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement