Bayelsa Deputy Governor collapses, rushed to ICU

THE Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, collapsed on Thursday, December 11, while carrying out official duties at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, it has triggered panic among government officials and residents.

According to media reports, Ewhrudjakpo’s security team and aides rushed him out of his office for immediate medical attention after he suddenly slumped.

He was subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for closer monitoring after medical professionals had received him at the emergency unit.

Punch reported that the deputy governor’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, confirmed the incident but refused to provide further details.

However, the Bayelsa State Government had not issued an official statement as of press time.

The ICIR will provide more information on the development as they unfold.