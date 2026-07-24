By Cally Ikpe, Ph.D.

The recent National Assembly Open Week provided a welcome opportunity for citizens and stakeholders to engage lawmakers on critical national issues. Among the most consequential discussions was the roundtable on the proposed constitutional amendment to establish State Police- a reform widely regarded as one of the boldest constitutional responses to Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

Like many high-profile policy engagements, however, time constraints meant several vital issues could only be touched upon. While there is broad consensus that Nigeria urgently requires a decentralised policing architecture, the enabling legislation must be sufficiently robust to prevent future institutional conflicts and political abuse. Before the State Police Bill becomes law, several critical concerns deserve closer scrutiny.

The executive paradox: Funding, appointments, and operational independence. Perhaps the greatest challenge confronting the proposed State Police framework is guaranteeing genuine operational independence from state governors. A police institution cannot effectively enforce the law if its leadership is beholden to political authority for appointments, promotions, and funding.

As presently conceived, the relationship between a governor, the leadership of the state police, and the State Police Service Commission risks becoming so intertwined that institutional neutrality becomes purely theoretical.

The old adage remains true: He who pays the piper calls the tune. If governors exercise overwhelming influence over budgetary allocations while simultaneously dictating key appointments, operational independence will inevitably be compromised.

The legislation must build in strong institutional safeguards to insulate policing decisions from partisan interests. Without such protections, state police risk becoming instruments of political intimidation rather than guardians of public safety.

The need for legal and conceptual clarity beyond institutional design: The proposed law must eliminate statutory ambiguities that could generate avoidable legal disputes and jurisdictional conflicts.

The legislation should expressly provide that existing statutory references to the “Nigeria Police Force” shall, pending consequential amendments, be construed as references to the “Federal Police Service.”

This simple transitional provision would prevent legal uncertainty across Nigeria’s vast body of legislation and reduce inter-agency friction. The bill must clearly distinguish between state police, community police, and the historical concept of native authority police.

These terms are frequently used interchangeably in public discourse despite representing fundamentally different policing models. Without explicit statutory definitions, operational mandates will blur, and public expectations will be confused. A constitutional reform of this magnitude cannot afford conceptual ambiguity.

Start now, improve over time: Those who support establishing State Police worry that the current legislative momentum could easily be lost if lawmakers let the process drag on in pursuit of a flawless bill.

In a political environment where previous attempts at decentralising policing have repeatedly faltered, prolonged delays in the name of perfecting every provision could once again consign the initiative to legislative limbo, or worse, lead to its eventual abandonment.

One noticeable weakness in the current proposal is the absence of clearly defined implementation timelines. This omission creates the impression of legislative haste and leaves important questions regarding institutional transition unanswered.

Yet this should not be an excuse for abandoning or indefinitely postponing the reform. Nigeria has debated state policing for decades. Every previous attempt has encountered political resistance, constitutional hesitation, or ideological opposition. Waiting until every conceivable concern has been perfectly resolved may simply provide another opportunity for the initiative to be stalled indefinitely. No institutional reform begins in a state of perfection.

Democracies evolve by establishing institutions, learning from operational experience, correcting deficiencies, and strengthening legal frameworks over time. The state police project should be no exception. This is not an argument for settling for a weak law.

Rather, it is a recognition that legislative reforms are rarely perfect at birth. The objective should be to enact a workable constitutional framework now while building in mechanisms for periodic review, amendment, and institutional strengthening as practical experience reveals gaps and opportunities for improvement.

Measuring success beyond institutional elegance: An effective police service is judged by more than institutional elegance or arrest statistics. Professionalism, respect for human rights, community trust, accountability, and intelligence-led operations are all indispensable metrics of success.

Yet, these virtues cannot substitute for the primary responsibility of any security institution. Protecting lives and property. No matter how courteous or procedurally compliant an organisation may be, persistent insecurity will ultimately erode public confidence.

The ultimate test of state police remains simple: Does it make communities safer?

A fundamental right to self-preservation: As we anticipate this constitutional shift, we must recognise that state policing is not the final destination, but rather a structural extension of the principle of self-defence. The clamour for state police is fundamentally anchored in the constitutional right to life and self-preservation.

When central authority cannot adequately protect its citizens, local structures must step in to fill the void. This is not an argument against the federal police; rather, it is an acknowledgement that contemporary threats require complementary layers of security operating within clearly defined constitutional boundaries.

State police should therefore be viewed not as a challenge to federal authority, but as a constitutional mechanism for bringing security closer to the people most directly threatened by violent crime. Ultimately, criminals—including terrorists, bandits, and armed robbers—are rational actors in their calculus of risk.

They thrive where response times are slow, intelligence is weak, and enforcement is distant. A localised, swift-responding, and professionally managed state police force fundamentally alters that equation, raising the cost of crime and transforming communities into hostile ground for perpetrators.

Conclusion: The debate over state police represents a profound constitutional recognition that security is most effective when brought closer to the people.

If properly designed, adequately funded, professionally supervised, and constitutionally shielded from political manipulation, state police could become one of the most transformative security reforms in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The challenge before the National Assembly, therefore, is not merely to pass a bill. It is to enact legislation capable of forging an institution that is effective enough to defeat insecurity, independent enough to resist political abuse, and accountable enough to earn the trust of the Nigerian people.

Author’s Note: This article evolved from my written response to Prince Samson Joshua’s thoughtful review of the proposed State Police Bill. While several of the ideas discussed here emerged during that exchange, the opinions, analysis, and conclusions expressed in this article are entirely my own.