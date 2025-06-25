back to top

Bertha Challenge seeks investigative journalism fellows

Media Opportunities
bertha_logo_BLACKonWHITE_2014
Blessing OTOIBHI

The Bertha Foundation is accepting candidates for the Bertha Challenge, which seeks to support collaborative investigations of one pressing social justice issue.

For the 2026 challenge, investigative journalists and activists will spend a year focusing on protecting democratic accountability.

Investigative journalists and activists can apply for this full-time, non-residential fellowship.


     

     

    The fellowship offers income for each Bertha Challenge Fellow for one year, not exceeding USD 64,900 and commensurate with the applicant’s current or equivalent salary at the host organisation.

    It also comes with a Project Fund of up to USD 10,000 for each Bertha Challenge Fellow to produce a culminating body of work that responds to the Bertha Challenge question.

    There is an access to a Connect Fund of up to USD 5,000, specifically designed to encourage collaboration between Fellows, among others.

    The deadline for the submission of  application is July 28, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

