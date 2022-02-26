34.1 C
Abuja

Biden nominates first black woman as apex court judge

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, honoree at the Third Annual Judge James B. Parsons Legacy Dinner, February 24, 2020. Source Wikicago/Wikimedia Commons

 

THE US President Joe Biden has nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman in US history to serve in the Supreme Court, describing her as one of America’s brightest legal minds.

Black women make up only three per cent of the federal judiciary, according to data from the Federal Judicial Center, and if confirmed, Jackson, who currently sits on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, will break the court’s 232-year history and also boost the gender distribution of women on the nine-member court to four for the first time.

“I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. For too long, our government, our court hasn’t looked like America. I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talent and greatness of our nation,” Biden said on Friday.

Jackson’s nomination comes one month after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, a longtime liberal, said that he would be retiring this summer after nearly three decades on the bench.

- Advertisement -

The White House said in a statement that Biden had “conducted a rigorous process’’ to identify Breyer’s replacement and “sought an individual who is committed to equal justice under the law and who understands the profound impact that the Supreme Court’s decisions have on the lives of the American people.”

It added that Jackson was exceptionally qualified, as well as a historic nominee and urged the Senate to “move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation.”

For any Supreme Court justice nomination, the president first chooses his preferred candidate and the Senate then votes to confirm that nominee, which requires a simple majority.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate Judiciary Committee would begin hearings “in the coming weeks”

 

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Government, private sector collaboration to drive Nigeria’s economic growth — Osinbajo

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the core economic objectives of the Nigerian...
Science and Tech

Twelve different online scams you should know

SCAMMERS have taken advantage of the internet and social media to defraud people of...
ICT/Telecoms

Airtel Africa ends talks with Helios on tower sale to Chad

AIRTEL Africa has disclosed that its signed agreement with Helios Towers Plc for the...
World News

Biden nominates first black woman as apex court judge

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, honoree at the Third Annual Judge James B. Parsons Legacy...
Diaspora News

Canada’s education minister orders investigation into allegations of racism against Nigerian child

Stephen Lecce Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered an investigation into the incident that...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 10 things you need to know

Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine president Zelensky

Tracking the ransom: How multi-million naira kidnapping industry is growing in Northern Nigeria

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Updated: No sunny side for Nigeria as oil price tops $105 on Russia’s invasion...

Adama Adama, owner of Enadama Group, defrauds investor of over N8m, shuts down office

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Insufficient fuel, reason for Opebi chopper crash – AIB

Ukrainian banks, govt websites hit by wave of cyber attacks

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCanada’s education minister orders investigation into allegations of racism against Nigerian child
Next articleAirtel Africa ends talks with Helios on tower sale to Chad

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.