Bill seeking vice-president, governors’ immunity removal passes second reading

THE House of Representatives has moved to strip the vice president, governors, and their deputies of immunity from prosecution, a privilege currently enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

A bill seeking to amend Section 308 of the constitution scaled second reading on Wednesday, March 26.

If eventually passed by both chambers and signed by President Bola Tinubu, it would allow law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute these officials for corruption and financial mismanagement while they are still in office.

Under existing laws, the president, vice president, governors, and their deputies cannot be prosecuted while in office.

This wasn’t the first time the National Assembly would be moving to strip the vice president, governor, and their deputies of immunity.

In 2020, the Nigerian Senate approved a bill that would strip the officials of immunity if found guilty of misappropriation of government funds.

The bill was consequently referred to the Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative consideration.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The recent proposal is part of a broader set of 42 constitutional amendment bills that were passed today.

Other amendments considered by lawmakers include a bill to separate the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, a Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as proposals to create new states such as Ijebu, Ife-Ijesa, Tiga, Orlu, and Etiti.

With this latest development, a total of 81 constitutional amendment bills have now passed second reading in the House.

The House passed 39 constitutional amendment bills after they scaled second reading on Tuesday, March 25.