Boko Haram executes Dalep, UNIMAID varsity student  

A Biology/Education student of the University of Maiduguri, Daciya Dalep has been executed by Boko Haram, a terrorist group that has unleashed series of fatal attacks in Northeastern Nigeria.

Dalep, an indigene of Jing in Pankshin was kidnapped on his way to the varsity by members of the Boko Haram sect.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, a member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau, Yusuf Gagdi, confirmed the killing of Dalep who is a member of his constituency.

Gadgi in a statement said Dalep was kidnapped by the terrorist two weeks ago on his way to the university before ‘gruesomely executed’.

Condemning the act, Gadgi said the act is a flash of the experience of people living in the north-eastern part of the country that has been rocked by the crisis from the insurgent group.

“This has, once again, brought to fore the nightmarish experience of people living in the insurgency ravaged North-eastern part of Nigeria,” Gadgi said.

Reports of Dalep’s killing came barely 24 hours after reports of the Adamawa Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa Chapter, Lawan Andimi was killed by Boko Haram.