Boko Haram: Minister orders staff to fast and pray against insurgency in Northeast

MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has directed members of staff in her ministry to embark on fasting and prayer against insurgency prevalent in the Northeast.

The Nation reports that the directive was contained in a statement by the Assistant Director Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya.

In the statement, staff of the ministry were urged to embark on voluntary fasting and prayer on Monday, in a bid to subdue the activities of Boko Haram in several areas in the Northeast.

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Permanent Secretary, Directors and staff of the Ministry have resolved to fast and embark on special supplications to the Almighty on Monday, February 24, 2020, in solidarity with the government and people of Borno State.

“In a notice issued to staff of the Ministry, the Minister urged all staff of the Ministry to voluntarily fast on Monday and pray for a quick end to the carnage caused in Borno State and other parts of the North East by the Boko Haram terror group,” the statement read.

Boko Haram terrorists have raised the tempo of their attacks since the beginning of 2020, despite claims by the Federal Government that its security agencies have decimated the group.

On January 6, a bomb exploded at a market in Gamboru, Borno State, killing over 30 people and leaving 35 injured.

About 20 soldiers were reportedly killed in a cross fire between Nigerian troops and members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on January 7 in the same Borno State.

The ICIR earlier reported details of the attack that happened in Auno, Borno, where over 30 people were burnt to death and four soldiers were killed.