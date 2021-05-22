We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has warned of imminent attacks on major cities in the country by Boko Haram terrorist elements.

He gave the warning in a letter written to Police Commissioners in Jos, Plateau State and the FCT, Abuja on Friday.

In the letter, which was signed by his Principal Staff Officer Idowu Owohunwa and seen by The ICIR, the IGP said that the intelligence report at his disposal has uncovered the plan to attack cities.

The proposed attacks, according to the statement would be coordinated by a Boko Haram Commander, Muhammad Sani, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his Deputy, Suleiman (fnu), hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

Baba called on the commissioners to review their “security architecture across all critical Government infrastructures and Police facilities in their jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of these marauding terrorists.”

Security agencies in the country have been put on alert following the reported killing of the leader of the dreaded leader of the group Abubakar Shekau by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), on Wednesday.