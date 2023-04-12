Borno assembly member-elect is dead

BORNO State House of Assembly member-elect Nuhu Clark has died, 23 days after winning his election.

He was to represent the Chibok constituency.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, he died in India on Monday after taking ill.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the election held alongside the governorship poll on 18 March.

He was a Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation under the incumbent Governor Babagana Zulum.

He resigned from the cabinet to contest for the Chibok constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Clark was elected the chairman of Chibok Local Government Area in 1999.

He played an active role in ensuring the release of hundreds of girls abducted in the Chibok community by Boko Haram in 2014.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abbajatau, confirmed Clark’s death on Wednesday while addressing journalists.