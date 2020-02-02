Breaking: Adeboye leads peace walk against persistent killings in Nigeria

PASTOR Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Sunday led a peaceful ‘prayer walk’ to express concerns about the persistent killings in the country.

Adeboye led the walk with a placard with the inscription “All Souls Are Precious God.” It started from the National Headquarters of the Church, Ebute Meta, Lagos, The ICIR gathered.

Adeboye prior to the walk, had conveyed prayer session with his congregation for safety of Nigerians.

He also directed every parish of Redeemed Church across the nation to do same, considering the high state of insecurity in the country.

At RCCG Desire of Nations (DON) Church, Jabi, the congregation also moved out of the church auditorium towards end of the service and prayed for the nation.

“Whoever is responsible for killings in Nigeria, let them not experience peace of mind,” the church prayed.

Insecurity has been the most pressing matter in the country in the recent time. Scores of victims have lost their lives to the prevailing security situation.

Notable Nigerians and international organisations have also reacted to the development with increasing concern for the Federal Government to proffer a lasting solution to security challenges facing the nation.

The ICIR earlier reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) employed all christians to embark on a 3-day fasting and prayer over the state of insecurity in the nation, and to mourn the murder of one of their own by insurgents in Adamawa.

Similarly, a group of Christian and Muslim leaders, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), passed a vote of no-confidence, scoring Buhari government low on dealing with insurgency in the country.