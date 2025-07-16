{Breaking} Again, Atiku dumps PDP

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has again resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, tendered his resignation letter dated July 14 to the chairman of the PDP in Jada 1 ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The copy of the letter was shared on X by his Special Assistant on Media, Paul Ibe, on Wednesday, July 16.

According to the letter, the resignation is with immediate effect.

“Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life.

“As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.

“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged,” the former VP wrote.

He used the opportunity to wish the PDP and its leadership the best in the future.

Recall that as part of its strategies to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, leading opposition figures, including Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, launched a coalition in Abuja on March 20.

After months of speculation over which platform the coalition would pursue its agenda, the opposition figures finally picked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the key party that will challenge President Bola Tinubu’s APC in the 2027 elections.

Abubakar is widely believed to be seeking the presidency for the seventh time on the platform.

He had dumped the PDP for the APC in 2014 ahead of the 2015 election, in his bid to contest against the then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. He lost the APC primary to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ICIR in this report detailed how he has serially sought the presidency and lost.