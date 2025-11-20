[BREAKING] Judge proceeds on recess, to resume at 3:50 pm for Kanu’s sentencing

THE judge handling the case of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at Federal High Court in Abuja, James Omotosho, has proceeded on recess after hours of reading the seven-count charge and conviction of the accused on all the charges.

Omotosho said at 2:40 pm on Thursday, November 20, that he would resume to sentence the accused at 3:50 pm.

The found Kanu guilty of all counts one to seven, including his sit-at-home order resulting in economic losses and death of innocent people in the South-East, being a member of a proscribed organisation and committing acts of terrorism, and threatening anyone who failed to obey his order.

The court also found guilty of inciting the killings of Nigerian security personnel, and for making broadcasts to kill people.

The judge admitted that Kanu is a freedom fighter, who was fighting for the freedom of his people.

He, however, called Kanu a terrorist who must be treated as such. According to him, Kanu did more harms to his Igbo people he was fighting for than good.

The ICIR reported how the judge ordered Kanu out of the court shortly before the ruling over ‘unruly’ conduct.

Omotosho said he could rule on the case in Kanu’s absence.

Kanu was protesting that the judge could not rule on his case when he (the accused) had yet to file his final written address.

“‘Which law states that you can charge me on an unwritten law? Show me. Omotosho, where is the law? Any judgment declared in this Court is a complete rubbish,” the accused queried the judge.

Kanu had confronted the judge in a similar manner at the last hearing of the case, when the court admitted that he had forfeited his opportunity to file his final written address.

The ICIR reported that Kanu had sacked his lawyers and agreed to stand for himself in the court. He faced a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement.

Before he was sent out of the court today, amid heavy security, he had argued that the judge knew nothing about law and lacked the power to determine his case.

The ICIR reports that Kanu is championing the secession of the South-East region from Nigeria for the Biafra nation.

Prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, informed the court that some of the counts, including one, two, three and five, carried death sentence as he appealed that the court keeps him in one of the best prison facilities in the country.

Details soon…