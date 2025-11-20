Judge sends IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu out of court

A JUDGE of the Federal High Court of Abuja, James Omotosho, has ordered the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of out of his courtroom following an outrage by the accused.

The judge, had scheduled today, Thursday, November 20, for ruling on the case against Kanu.

Kanu is facing a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement.

Omotosho said he could rule on the case in Kanu’s absence. The judge has continued with the ruling, in which he is likely to sentence the IPOB leader today.

Kanu was protesting that the judge could not rule on his case when he (the accused) had yet to file his final written address.

“‘Which law states that you can charge me on an unwritten law? Show me. Omotosho, where is the law? Any judgment declared in this Court is a complete rubbish,” the accused queried the judge.

Kanu had confronted the judge in a similar manner at the last hearing of the case, when the court admitted that he had forfeited his opportunity to file his final written address.

Kanu had sacked his lawyers and agreed to stand for himself in the court.

Before he was sent out of the court today, amid heavy security, he had argued that the judge knew nothing about law and lacked the power to determine his case.

