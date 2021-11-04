26.5 C
Abuja

Anambra election: IPOB cancels sit-at-home order, urges electorate to vote

Breaking NewsNews
Bankole Abe
Buhari in Japan
IPOB leader Nnamdi-Kanu

Related

1min read

THE Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has announced an immediate suspension of its sit-at-home order issued a few days ago.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by Spokesperson of IPOB Emma Powerful, the group said it was yielding to the continuous pleas of elders from the region.

“Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions /rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms, the Leadership of IPOB ably led by MAZI NNAMDI Kanu hereby and immediately CALL OFF THE ONE WEEK SIT AT HOME earlier declared to commence tomorrow, November 5 to November 10, 2021.”

The group also emphasised the role played by mothers in the suspension of the order,

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.”

It urged the people of Anambra State to go out and vote in large numbers for any candidate of their choice on Saturday, November 6, peacefully and feel free to exercise their franchise.

The group, however, claimed it had credible intelligence suggesting that the State Security Service (SSS) had concluded arrangements to deploy a branch of their group to Anambra State on the election day to unleash mayhem on the people and blame it on IPOB.

- Advertisement -

The secessionist group called on Anambra citizens to be vigilant and avoid rigging of any kind.

The ICIR had earlier reported that IPOB declared a compulsory one-week sit-at-home to prevent people from voting in the Saturday election in protest against the continued detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Breaking News

Anambra election: IPOB cancels sit-at-home order, urges electorate to vote

THE Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has announced an immediate suspension of its sit-at-home...
News

Anambra election: CDD urges security operatives to respect human rights

THE Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) has urged security agencies to respect fundamental human...
National News

Lagos inaugurates panel on collapsed 21-storey building

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a panel to probe the collapsed 21-storey building in...
Business and Economy

In drive for local dairy production, Dutch firm builds mobile yoghurt plant in Nigeria

FRIESLANDCAMPINA, a Dutch dairy company, has built a mobile yoghurt plant in Nigeria. A...
Agriculture

Agricultural biotechnology will help to improve crop yields in Nigeria -US

THE United States has said that advances in agricultural biotechnology will help to improve...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAnambra election: CDD urges security operatives to respect human rights

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.