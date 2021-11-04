Anambra election: IPOB cancels sit-at-home order, urges electorate to vote

— 1 min read

THE Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has announced an immediate suspension of its sit-at-home order issued a few days ago.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by Spokesperson of IPOB Emma Powerful, the group said it was yielding to the continuous pleas of elders from the region.

“Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions /rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms, the Leadership of IPOB ably led by MAZI NNAMDI Kanu hereby and immediately CALL OFF THE ONE WEEK SIT AT HOME earlier declared to commence tomorrow, November 5 to November 10, 2021.”

The group also emphasised the role played by mothers in the suspension of the order,

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.”

It urged the people of Anambra State to go out and vote in large numbers for any candidate of their choice on Saturday, November 6, peacefully and feel free to exercise their franchise.

The group, however, claimed it had credible intelligence suggesting that the State Security Service (SSS) had concluded arrangements to deploy a branch of their group to Anambra State on the election day to unleash mayhem on the people and blame it on IPOB.

- Advertisement -

The secessionist group called on Anambra citizens to be vigilant and avoid rigging of any kind.

The ICIR had earlier reported that IPOB declared a compulsory one-week sit-at-home to prevent people from voting in the Saturday election in protest against the continued detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.