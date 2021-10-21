Ohanaeze vows to facilitate unconditional release of Kanu, detained IPOB members

— 1 min read

OHANAEZE Ndigbo Worldwide has vowed to facilitate the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and other members of the group detained by the Nigerian government.

Ohaneze made this vow in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia on Thursday.

It said it would not relent in its bid to ensure that the Federal Government embraced dialogue as the only solution to resolving the impasse and crisis.

“We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the FG toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for Dialogue and Alternative Dispute Resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria,” parts of the statement said.

The group claimed that it was instrumental in today’s Kanu appearance in court.

Kanu is being detained and prosecuted by the Nigerian government on seven-count charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

He pleaded not guilty before Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court when he was arraigned on Thursday.

The court adjourned his trial till November 10 for continuation.

Kanu, who jumped bail when operatives of the Nigerian Army stormed his home in 2017, was arrested and brought into Nigeria in July, this year.

Although the Nigerian authorities have refused to disclose how and where the IPOB leader was arrested, Kanu’s personal testimonies to his lawyers and his allies have fingered Kenyan security operatives in his arrest, an allegation Kenya has since refuted.