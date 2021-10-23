IPOB threatens lockdown during Anambra governorship election

— 2 mins read

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened a six-day lockdown of Anambra and other South-East states during the November 6 governorship election, except Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally before the time.

In a statement signed by Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, on Saturday, IPOB said unless Kanu was released before November 6, it would impose a one-week sit-at-home from November 5, 2021, until November 10, excluding Sunday, November 7.

The secessionist group insisted that Kanu did not commit any offence and should be released immediately.

It regretted the inconveniences the lockdown would cause on the people of the zone, saying they were ready to make any amount of sacrifice to ensure their leader regained his freedom.

"We wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that IPOB will lock down Biafra land from November 5 to November 10 except Sunday, November 7, a day our people worship the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama,

“Following the adjournment of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court case to November 10 2021, by the Federal High Court Abuja, we the great movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that IPOB will lock down Biafra land from November 5 to November 10 except Sunday, November 7, a day our people worship the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama, if the Nigeria Government fails to release our leader unconditionally before November 4 2021.

“Our leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi, MUST be released UNCONDITIONALLY on or before November 4, 2021, because he has not committed any offense known to any law. Failure to release our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU on or before November 4, 2021, our one-week Sit-At-Home begins on November 5, 2021, till November 10.”

The group also stated its disagreement with the trial method of their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

“We cannot accept that anymore. We can never allow our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU to be tried SECRETLY and we can never also allow him to be tried under SHARIA law under any guise. NIGERIA must follow International laws in handling our leader.

“Mazi Nnamdi KANU is in DSS dungeon today because of his passion for Biafra independence, and we must sacrifice all we can to ensure that he regains his freedom. He has sacrificed so much for us all, so we must be prepared.

“He is innocent of all the charges preferred against him. As long as he is in detention, our individual businesses do not matter so much because he is suffering for us all and we can’t abandon him. We seriously regret the inconveniences this may cause our people.”

However, questions have arisen concerning the damage done by Monday sit-at-homes in the South-East region, which is known for commerce.

Many people from the region say the group has derailed by inflicting injury on the people they claim to protect, stressing that those with serious means of livelihood would not support locking down a region whose economy was going south.

There are also fears that their activities could enable an unpopular candidate win the Anambra governorship election.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled for November 6, 2021. The Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have insisted that the election hold, and President Buhari has told security agents to do all within their powers to make sure the election takes place.