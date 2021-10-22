23.1 C
Abuja

Kanu was responsible for death of 175 security personnel -FG

Vincent Ufuoma
ABUBAKAR Malami
ABUBAKAR Malami, Attorney General and Minister of Justice

LEADER of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu was responsible for the death of no fewer than 175 security operatives between October 2020 and June 2021.

Nigerian Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami disclosed this at a press conference on Friday.

Malami said a 24-member presidential committee set up in June 2021 and comprising the Police, the State Security Services (SSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) found that Kanu through his online Radio Biafra instigated violence through IPOB members that led to the attack on 164 Police stations in the South-East.

He noted that the IPOB leader seized the 2020 #EndSARS protests to incite members of the group to commit violent attacks against civil and democratic institutions in the country

“The committee finds as a fact, that consequent upon the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, members of IPOB/ESN carried out massive attacks on democratic institutions especially INEC facilities with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria,” he said.

“These attacks that were carried out between October 2020 and June 2021 include the following.

“One hundred and seventy-five security personnel were killed by IPOB/ESN, comprising one hundred and twenty-eight (128) Policemen, thirty-seven (37) military personnel and ten (10) other security operatives.”

“That 164 Police stations and formations, including Police headquarters, Owerri, Imo state were attacked by IPOB/ESN leading to the death of 128 policemen, 144 injured while 628 vehicles were destroyed.

“That 396 firearms and 17,738 ammunition were carted away during the IPOB/ESN attacks. That there were 3 IPOB/ESN attacks on the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), including the headquarters of NCoS, Owerri, Imo State where 1,841 inmates escaped. That the headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Umuahia, Abia state was also attacked by IPOB/ESN leading to the death of 1 officer.”

Malami also accused Kanu of killing prominent Nigerians, including traditional leaders, notably Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

He also accused him of killing Chike Akunyili, Ahmed Gulak and eight others.

Other consequences of Kanu’s broadcasts, according to Malami, were: 19 attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities that resulted in the destruction of offices as well as burning of 18 INEC logistical vehicles, several election materials, equipment and ICT gadgets in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, CrossRiver, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states.

Malami added that Kanu was not alone in his subversive activities. He noted that he had accomplices in Nigeria, abroad, including individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who aided and facilitated his campaign against the country.

Questions, however, have been asked as to why Malami made the report open one day after Kanu was arraigned in court.

There are fears that the report could influence the court proceedings and judgment on Kanu.

