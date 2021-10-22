Two remaining Igboho’s aides regain freedom after 114 days in SSS detention

— 1 min read

TWO remaining aides of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, have regained their freedom after 114 days in the State Security Service (SSS) detention.

Amudat Babatunde and Jamiu Oyetunji were released to their lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi on Friday.

They were supposed to be released alongside 10 of their colleagues but were held back by the SSS despite perfecting their bail terms in August.

However, the secret police particularly accused them of terrorism in a suit instituted at the Federal High Court by their counsels S.M Bello and M. I Bennett, on September 1.

According to the agency, Babatunde and Oyetunji were accused of committing acts of terrorism, including unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Babatunde, a blogger, was specifically accused of using her Facebook account as a platform to promote and incite terrorist activities.

The detainees have been in the custody of the SSS since July 1 after a raid on Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The ICIR had reported how the aides were arrested after the SSS raided Igboho’s Oyo home in August.

Before the midnight raid that led to the brutal death of two of his aides, Igboho had been planning a Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos to advance his separatist agenda for the ethnic group.

The SSS alleged that intelligence reports showed that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the country’s South-West region, which he had denied.

In September, his 12 aides, through their lawyer, slammed the SSS with a N100 million lawsuit for rights violation.

The suit was instituted before the Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court.

The plaintiffs prayed for an order granting N100 million for aggravated and exemplary damages against the security outfit for serial breaches of their constitutional rights.

They noted that their detention beyond 48 hours and media parade without a court conviction constituted a breach of their fundamental rights.

They, therefore, sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the SSS from interfering with their personal liberty and freedom of expression.