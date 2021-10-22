23.1 C
Abuja

Two remaining Igboho’s aides regain freedom after 114 days in SSS detention

News
Vincent Ufuoma
From R-L: Amudat Babatunde, their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Jamiu Oyetunji. Photo Credit: The Punch

Related

1min read

TWO remaining aides of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, have regained their freedom after 114 days in the State Security Service (SSS) detention.

Amudat Babatunde and Jamiu Oyetunji were released to their lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi on Friday.

They were supposed to be released alongside 10 of their colleagues but were held back by the SSS despite perfecting their bail terms in August.

However, the secret police particularly accused them of terrorism in a suit  instituted at the Federal High Court by their counsels S.M Bello and M. I Bennett, on September 1.

According to the agency, Babatunde and Oyetunji were accused of committing acts of terrorism, including unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Babatunde, a blogger, was specifically accused of using her Facebook account as a platform to promote and incite terrorist activities.

The detainees have been in the custody of the SSS since July 1 after a raid on Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR had reported how the aides were arrested after the SSS raided Igboho’s Oyo home in August.

Before the midnight raid that led to the brutal death of two of his aides, Igboho had been planning a Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos to advance his separatist agenda for the ethnic group.

The SSS alleged that intelligence reports showed that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the country’s South-West region, which he had denied.

In September, his 12 aides, through their lawyer, slammed the SSS with a N100 million lawsuit for rights violation.

The suit was instituted before the Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court.

The plaintiffs prayed for an order granting N100 million for aggravated and exemplary damages against the security outfit for serial breaches of their constitutional rights.

They noted that their detention beyond 48 hours and media parade without a court conviction constituted a breach of their fundamental rights.

- Advertisement -

They, therefore, sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the SSS from interfering with their personal liberty and freedom of expression.

 

 

 

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Two remaining Igboho’s aides regain freedom after 114 days in SSS detention

TWO remaining aides of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, also known as...
Featured News

Share price of Trump’s new social media platform surges by 100%

INVESTORS trading on Friday saw a 100 per cent increase in the share price...
National News

NARTO seeks inclusion in PIA implementation

  THE Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) leadership has asked the Federal Government...
News

Cold World: How SARS killed 20-year-old Daniel Chibuike Onyeukwu

Dominic Onyeukwu managed to save his unborn son’s life during a riot. 20 years...
Banking and Finance

Heritage Bank fails to provide update on Andy Uba’s debt

HERITAGE BANK has failed to provide an update on the debt owed by the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleShare price of Trump’s new social media platform surges by 100%

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.