THE State Security Services (SSS) has said its operatives were responsible for the deadly attack on the residence of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in the early hours of Thursday.

DSS Spokesman Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this during a briefing with journalists in the late hours of Thursday evening, said the raid was based on intelligence that the self-acclaimed ‘Yoruba Nation’ activist was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the South-West region.

He said that the joint team of security operatives that raided Igboho’s residence arrested 13 of his armed men which included 12 males and 1 female.

Afunanya said when the security operatives approached the house, they were attacked by nine of Igboho’s boys who engaged them in a gun duel but were subsequently overpowered.

According to him, two of Igboho’s men were killed while an operative sustained injuries. However, Igboho escaped during the gun battle and was currently on the run.

He added that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the operatives

He urged him to turn himself to the agency or be tracked down.

Background

The ICIR reported that at least seven people were killed at the residence of the self-acclaimed Yoruba nation agitator located in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, during an early morning attack on Thursday.

Although The ICIR was yet to make an independent verification, it was reported that property worth millions of naira was destroyed by the assailants. Igboho’s wife and several others were also said to have been whisked away during the attack.

Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Banji Akintoye, who disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen by his Communications Manager Maxwell Adeleye, blamed the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akintoye alleged that the attack was carried out by elements of the Nigerian Army who were “accompanied by international terrorists hired by the Nigerian government.”

While further revealing that the assailants spoke French Language fluently, Akintoye stressed that the attack on Igboho’s residence was unnecessary.