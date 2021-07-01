We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Army have reacted to an attack on the residence of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by gunmen dressed in military attire.

The ICIR reported that at least seven people were killed at the residence of the self-acclaimed Yoruba nation agitator located in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State during an early morning attack on Thursday.

Although The ICIR was yet to make an independent verification, it was reported that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the assailants. Igboho’s wife and several others were also said to have been whisked away during the attack.

Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Banji Akintoye, who disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen by his Communications Manager Maxwell Adeleye, blamed the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akintoye alleged that the attack was carried out by elements of the Nigerian Army who were accompanied by international terrorists hired by the Nigerian government.

While further revealing that the assailants spoke French Language fluently, Akintoye stressed that the attack on Igboho’s residence was unnecessary.

Reacting to Akintoye’s statement, spokesman of the Nigerian Army Onyema Nwachukwu said he was not aware that Nigerian soldiers were responsible for the attack.

“There’s nothing like that; I don’t have that information. Soldiers did not carry out an attack on Igboho,” the army spokesman told the Peoples Gazette in a telephone interview.