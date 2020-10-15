ENDSARS Protest: Nigerian Army fumes, warns ‘subversive elements and trouble makers’

THE Nigerian Army has warned those it called subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it reiterates its commitment to defending the country and its democracy.

Sagir Musa, acting Director Army Public Relations, in a press statement in the early hours of Thursday, while pledging the Army’s loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari led administration added that the army remains resolute to the peace and stability of the country.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria. As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country,” Musa’s statement read.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.”

The Army Spokesperson said the Nigerian Army was ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.”

He added that all officers and men should not be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity.

The Army’s statement follows the unending protests across major cities in the country by Nigerian youths demanding an end to police brutality being perpetrated by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbert Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

In response to the agitation which has also claimed the lives of some of the protesters, Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) announced the disbandment of the dreaded unit. The Police Chief also announced the formation of a new unit that would replace SARS.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also issued a directive, calling for a reform of the police force.

However, the protests have continued, with the protesters issuing a five-point demand which include release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.

Other demands are “setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days), psychological evaluation of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed, and increase in police salary so that they can be adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens.”