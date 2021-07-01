We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

TWO Nigerian nationals Chidi Osita Okonkwo alias Benjamin and Onyeka Ejike have been arrested in India for allegedly being in possession of illegal drugs during raids conducted by the Indian Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

The development was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday, June 29 by the NCB Zonal Director for Mumbai and Goa Sameer Wankhede.

The statement said the Bureau conducted a raid at Gaum Waddo, Anjuna in North Goa, on Monday following a tip-off and 23 tablets of ecstasy were found on Okonkwo while 37 tablets of the drug and substantial quantity of charas were seized from his associate, Roque Jose Fernandez, a notorious drug trafficker and owner of a hotel in Anjuna.

“Fernandez operated the drug racket of ecstasy from his ice-cream parlour-cum-grocery store. The drug orders were booked from his ice-cream parlour and he delivered the consignments to the mentioned addresses from one KS Guest House in Anjuna. Payments for the drugs were made digitally using Google Pay,” the statement said.

In another operation, the NCB intercepted Ejike and seized 20 blots of LSD from him at Bardez in North Goa.

Investigations revealed that the accused had a unique modus operendi of delivering the contraband and used passwords to identify genuine costumers.

Ejike would change delivery location several times and make customers wait for five to six hours to ascertain their real identity.

The official said a two-wheeler which was used in the crime also seized.