34.1 C
Abuja

War on drugs: US supports NDLEA with forensic, intelligence, prosecution tools

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Buba Marwa
Mohammed Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE United States (US) has announced a project to strengthen the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the areas of forensics and chemical analysis, intelligence gathering and prosecution.

This was disclosed in a statement by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi on Monday, December 26.

The NDLEA received an official letter from the US government announcing the grant, which followed a request by the agency’s chairman, Mohamed Buba Marwa, at meetings with US officials in Abuja and Washington DC.

The statement said the project would be implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nigeria.

“Aside from the support for the forensic and chemical analysis capacity of the Agency, the US government also said the project will further support NDLEA efforts to conduct intelligence-led investigations through diverse resources as well as legal books and an e-library for prosecution and other legal needs of the Agency.

“Through all this, the NDLEA will be better equipped to prosecute cases with reliable evidence, using improved collection, handling, and custodial procedures. We appreciate our strong and continued working relationship and believe this project will be an important step in advancing our shared goal of a united, peaceful and stable Nigeria,” the statement added

The latest support from the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) comes on the heels of a N500 million grant for funding of selected projects in the Agency by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa).

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Police hide identity of cop arrested for killing Lagos female lawyer

THE Police is hiding the identity of a killer cop who killed a female...
Conflict and Security

Outrage as Lagos police officers kill two persons in three weeks

NIGERIANS on social media have expressed outrage over the death of a female lawyer,...
2022 Review

Review of key issues that trailed FCT in 2022

AS the year 2022 winds down to an end, The ICIR looks at some...
2022 Review

Owo shooting, other security crisis that mar South-West in 2022

LIKE every other part of Nigeria, the South-West experienced a handful of deadly security...
News

Police arrest notorious bandit, recover weapons in Kaduna

THE Kaduna Police Command says its operatives have arrested a notorious gunrunner in the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Outrage as Lagos police officers kill two persons in three weeks
Next article
Police hide identity of cop arrested for killing Lagos female lawyer

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.