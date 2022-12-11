NDLEA intercepts Brazil returnee with parcels of cocaine in Lagos

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted parcels of cocaine concealed in different parts of a travel bag brought into Nigeria by a Brazil returnee, Nwadinobi Charles Uchemadu, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

According to a statement by the NDLEA Director Of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Uchemadu was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, December 5, during inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways.

“Following the discovery of three parcels of cocaine weighing 2.70 kilogrammes factory sealed in parts of his travel bag at the SAHCO export shed of the airport the same day, NDLEA operatives equally intercepted cans of powdered milk, baby food and beverages used to conceal 3.4 kilogrammess of cannabis going to Dubai, UAE. A freight agent, Ewelike Chibuike Cyril, who presented the consignment for export, was subsequently arrested,” the agency said.

In the same vein, parcels of cannabis weighing 6.30kg concealed in sound systems (speakers) going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, through the SAHCO export shed of the airport were also seized on Thursday, December 8, by operatives of the NDLEA, who initially arrested a freight agent, Joseph Obiji, and later on Friday, December 9 arrested another agent, Mbanu Ifeanyi Andrew, at ASPAMDA market, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos.

Also, at the Akala notorious drug hub in the Mushin area of Lagos, no fewer than 15 drug dealers, including two ladies, were arrested with 1,400kgs of cannabis sativa, among other illicit substances like heroin, methamphetamine, and 320 bottles of codeine syrup recovered from them during a raid of the area on Friday, December 9.

Another raid of Lagos Island’s famous Idumota business district on Saturday, December 10, led to the seizure of 35,014 pills of tramadol, diazepam, Rohypnol and 21.2 litres of codeine syrup, while a targeted notorious dealer is still on the run.