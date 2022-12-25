NDLEA intercepts colorado, cannabis juice consignments at Lagos airport, seaport

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted consignments of the hard drug colorado concealed in vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada, meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas festive season.

Also seized are packs of cannabis juice flown in from South Africa, also meant for distribution ahead of the festive season.

Both interceptions were made at the Tincan seaport, Apapa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, in Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

The agency said, at least, 12 suspects, including two dock workers and a wine shop businessman, have so far been arrested in connection with the two seizures and the recovery of 152 kilogrammes of skunk from two dealers in Kano.

According to the NDLEA, other seizures are 100,000 pills of tramadol in Imo State, and 520kgs of cannabis hidden in soft drinks crates loaded in a truck coming to Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory.

“At the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport, the search of a consolidated cargo from South Africa led to the discovery of smuggled bottled cannabis juice with a gross weight of 16.50kgs on Wednesday 21st December.

“Investigations by anti-narcotics officers subsequently led to the arrest of four freight agents: Soremekun Olalekan Wasiu, Olufisayo Dayo, Moruf Olusegun Bashir, and Imole Moses Ajayi, whose statements eventually led to the arrest of the consignee, a wine shop business owner, Emebede Chuka, the following day Thursday 22nd Dec,” the agency stated.

Also, an attempt to export quantities of cannabis and ecstasy pills, also known as MDMA, concealed in beverage drink, Bournvita containers to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the NAHCO export shed on Friday, December 23, was frustrated while a vulcaniser given the assignment for a fee of N4,000, Iyanda Ogunleye Yaya, has been arrested.

Similarly, a consignment of 185 parcels of cannabis indica, popularly called colorado, weighing 61.3kgs, had been seized during a joint examination of a container at the Tincan seaport, Lagos.