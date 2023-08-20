NDLEA raids warehouse, recovers N4.8 billion worth of drugs

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday, August 19, recovered N4.8 billion worth of illicit drugs seized at a warehouse at the International Trade Fair Complex, Alaba, Ojo, Lagos.

According to a statement by the NDLEA on Sunday, August 20, signed by its Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the Warehouse is owned by a wanted billionaire drug baron.

Items recovered from the Warehouse include “1.4 million (1,400,000) pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 826kgs; 3.2 million (3,200,000) pills of codeine with gross weight of 3,360kgs; and 2,841 cartons of codeine syrup containing 284,100 bottles with 28,410 litres of the psychoactive substance, with a combined street value of Four Billion Eight Hundred and Twenty Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N4,820,500,000) only,” the Agency stated.

During the operation that lasted hours, the anti-narcotics Agency said a suspect, Paulinus Ojukwu, Chief Security Officer to the wanted drug baron, was arrested and now assisting ongoing investigation.

The NDLEA added that the latest drug warehouse bust is coming on the heels of the arrest of a drug baroness, Faith Ebele Nwankwo, who was nabbed on Wednesday, August 9, with Two Million Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand pills of tramaking, a brand of tramadol.

Meanwhile, NDLEA said its operatives on Friday, August 18, intercepted Twenty Million US Dollar notes ($20 million) suspected to be counterfeit during a stop and search operation along Abaji – Lokoja road within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The suspected fake money was recovered from a bus coming from Lagos to Abuja, while the 53-year-old vehicle driver, Onyebuchi Nlededin, was arrested.

“The previous day, Thursday, August 17, Jude Ndubuisi, 52, was arrested with 2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine during a raid operation at Kabusa village, FCT,” the NDLEA stated.

The Agency said the suspect was initially arrested with 20.75kg of cannabis on July 2022 and was on bail following his ongoing prosecution when he was nabbed for yet another drug crime.

According to the Agency, another raid of two notorious drug joints within the FCT: Dei Dei and Tora-Bora Hills, led to the recovery of 82.8kg skunk, 1.8kg rohypnol and 1.2kg diazepam on Wednesday, August 16.