IGP orders arrest of Oyo youth leader over quit notice to Fulani herdsmen

MOHAMMED Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader in Oyo State, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, over his quit notice to herdsmen in the state.

Garba Shehu, senior assistant for media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed this when he featured on BBC Hausa on Friday.

He said the IGP informed him of his directive to Ngozi Onadeko, Oyo commissioner of police, to arrest Igboho and transfer him to Abuja.

Following increased insecurity in Igangan North Local Government Area of Oyo, Igboho, during an address to a large crowd in Ibarapa, had asked herdsmen within the environment to leave within seven days.

He blamed herders and Fulanis, including Saliu Kadri, the Seriki Fulani, of being behind the rising insecurity in the area.

The quit notice has since generated tension in parts of the state and heated debates on social media with so many commending him for the move while others call for his arrest.

He reportedly led hundreds of youths to attack a Fulani settlement in Ibara yesterday, setting the house of Seriki Fulani, one Abdukadir, ablaze.

Properties worth millions of naira, including vehicles, were also destroyed during the raid that occurred on Friday evening.

It was a black Friday at Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State as hundreds of residents led by Adeyemo attacked a Fulani settlement in the town.

Seyi Makinde, state governor, has issued a directive to the police to arrest anyone taking advantage of the insecurity situation to stoke ethnic tension in the state.

“For people stoking ethnic tension, they are criminals and once you get them, they should be arrested and treated like common criminals,” the governor had told the police commissioner.

On Monday, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, in a series of tweets, had ordered herdsmen within the state to vacate state forest reserves in seven days due to rising insecurity in the state.