INEC says ready for Anambra election amid insecurity

Bankole Abe

1min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed its readiness to conduct a free and fair election in Anambra on Saturday, November 6, despite the security situation of the state.

Speaking on Arise TV on Friday, National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye said there were no fears concerning the election as the agency was ready and fully on the ground.

“In terms of Adhoc staff, our ad hoc staff have been trained, and well trained. We have harvested more ad hoc staff from young men and women doing the National Youth Service in Delta and Enugu states. In terms of preparation with this election, we are ready to go,”  he boasted.

Concerning the safety and general well being of the ad hoc staff, he said there was nothing to worry about.

“We have a life insurance and accident insurance cover for all ad hoc staff that will participate in this particular process. We have had very robust and engaging discussions with security agencies in terms of the safety of the ad hoc staff that will be used in this election.”

He confirmed that the electoral body had successfully distributed essential materials meant for the election to all the 21 local government areas of the state.

“Just yesterday, being Thursday, all sensitive materials required for this particular election, in terms of ballot papers and result sheet, left the Central Bank of Nigeria for all the 21 local governments. areas.”

The Anambra election is scheduled for Saturday across the 21 local government areas of the state. It has generated a lot of controversy due to insecurity and the sit-at-home order imposed on the state by the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB). The sit-at-home order has, however, been called off by the group.

Website
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

