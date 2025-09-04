{Breaking} Tinubu proceeds on 10-day vacation in Europe

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today, Thursday, September 4, for a vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

The vacation will last 10 working days.

Tinubu will spend the vacation in France and the UK and then return to the country.

The ICIR reports that the trip is coming a few days after Tinubu returned to Nigeria after an official trip to Brazil and Japan.

Details later…