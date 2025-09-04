{Breaking} Tinubu proceeds on 10-day vacation in Europe

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today, Thursday, September 4, for a vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.
This was contained in a statement signed and released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.
The vacation will last 10 working days.
Tinubu will spend the vacation in France and the UK and then return to the country.
The ICIR reports that the trip is coming a few days after Tinubu returned to Nigeria after an official trip to Brazil and Japan.
Details later…
Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org