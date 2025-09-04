back to top

{Breaking} Tinubu proceeds on 10-day vacation in Europe

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Breaking News
{Breaking} Tinubu proceeds on 10-day vacation to Europe
President Tinubu embarking on a trip outside Nigeria
Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today, Thursday, September 4, for a vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Read Also:

“Sad to be giving up the best job in the world”, Boris Johnson says as he resigns
{Breaking} Army confirms Soyombo’s arrest, detention
Buhari departs Abuja for Daura
Deborah: Sokoto govt declares curfew as youths destroy property
The vacation will last 10 working days.
Tinubu will spend the vacation in France and the UK and then return to the country.
The ICIR reports that the trip is coming a few days after Tinubu returned to Nigeria after an official trip to Brazil and Japan.
Details later…

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement