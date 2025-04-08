How many more? Tinubu frequent trips to France raise eyebrows

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu frequent trips to France, the eighth of which began on Wednesday, April 2, have drawn criticism from some Nigerians, who question their necessity amid pressing domestic challenges.

Data gathered by The ICIR indicates that since his inauguration in 2023, the President has embarked on at least 38 international trips, frequently described as official or private, with France being the most frequently travelled.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 2, by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the President’s latest journey was described as a working trip intended to review the administration’s mid-term performance.

The statement noted that the trip provides the President with an opportunity to reflect on ongoing reforms and assess key national development priorities for the coming year.

“He will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary,” the statement added.

It further stated that President Tinubu will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during this trip.

It is worth recalling that the two leaders previously met in February during President Tinubu’s earlier visit to the country, described as a “private visit.”

The ICIR reports that President Tinubu has made eight publicly acknowledged trips to France thus far.

Tinubu many visits to France

In 2023, just weeks after taking office, President Tinubu made his first international trip to France for the New Global Financial Pact Summit.

Shortly afterwards, the President visited France again in September 2023 for a short break.

In January 2024, President Bola Tinubu went to France, for a private visit. His then spokesman Ajuri Ngelale stated that the trip which commenced January 24 will see the president returning in the first week of February, 2024.

He also embarked on a brief working stay in France in August 2024, departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Not long after, Tinubu travelled from London, United Kingdom and to Paris, France, in October 2024. This time according to his spokesperson, was part of his two weeks leave.

A month later in November 2024, the President, accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, undertook a three-day state visit to France.

In February 2025, he travelled to France on a private visit before proceeding to Addis Ababa to join other African leaders for the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Heads of State Assembly.

He is currently on his eight trip which he embarked on this April.

Tinubu international travels

In 2023, he travelled abroad 13 times, followed by 19 trips in 2024, and 6 in 2025, with France being the most frequently visited country.

However, some Nigerians have expressed concerns about the President’s frequent trips.

Following his recent travel, Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), strongly criticised the President for travelling to France amid escalating security challenges in Nigeria.

George expressed deep concern over the state of the nation in a statement, accusing those in power of disregarding reason and pursuing policies that could push Nigeria towards disintegration.

He said, “Today, and with the series of crises, insecurity, hunger, joblessness, and other vices in the country, President Bola Tinubu has taken off to Paris, France, for reasons best known to him and his handlers.”

Similarly, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore criticised the President for prioritising a trip to France over pressing national issues, such as the recent killings in Edo State.

“There is a crisis in Edo State and other parts of the country and the President travels to France on a working visit.”

Shehu Gazali Sadiq, a public opinion commentator, also posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “How many times in a year will Tinubu jet out to France for what his l**rs call ‘a working visit’? So they rigged elections for Tinubu to be working in France every other day. Nigeria is broke, yet money is being wasted on an old sickly man who does nothing…”

It is worth noting that the President undertook a medical trip to France before assuming office.

You can stay updated on Tinubu travels, via The ICIR Tinubu travel tracker.