Buhari admits Nigeria’s economy is in crisis

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that Nigeria’s economy under his administration is in crisis, but however, stated that the situation is the same with every economy of the world.

The President stated this in his nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 60th independence anniversary.

He also admitted that the country is plagued by security challenges.

Nigeria is currently facing a worsening security situation precipitated by criminal activities of group likes Boko Haram, armed herders, bandits, kidnappers, and also the ranging Southern Kaduna crisis.

“Today, I am aware that our economy along with every single economy in the world is in crisis. We still face security challenges in parts of the country, while our society suffers from a high loss of moral rectitude which is driven by unbridled craving for political control,” the President said.

“An underlying cause of most of the problems we have faced as a nation is our consistent harping on artificially contrived fault-lines that we have harboured and allowed unnecessarily to fester.”

President Buhari further noted that institutions such as civil service, police, the judiciary, the military had all suffered from a general decline.

He said the country “needs to begin a sincere process of national healing, and noting that ” this anniversary presents a genuine opportunity to eliminate old and outworn perceptions that are always put to test in the lie they always are.”

“The stereotype of thinking of ourselves as coming from one part of the country before seeing ourselves as Nigerians is a key starting point to project us on the road to our deserved nation’s evolution and integration.”