Independence: #RevolutionNow marches against bad governance In Calabar

NIGERIANS took the streets of Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Thursday, braving initial dares from law enforcement officials to protest against what anti-people policies of government as the country celebrated 60th independence anniversary.

Marching under the auspices of the #RevolutionNow movement convened by SaharaReporters founder, Omoyele Sowore, they took turns in sensitizing the public on the need to ask public office holders more questions to ensure accountability.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions such as “Reverse The Hike,” “End The Killings,” “End Corruption” amongst others, they marched through large residential areas from the Ikot Ishie market via the Murtala Muhammed highway to Essien town, terminating near the state command of the Nigerian Police.

They chanted songs calling for an end to what they said was a reign of impunity and insensitivity especially with the recent hike in electricity tariff and pump price of premium motor spirit, popularly referred to as fuel.

At the Ikot Ishie market, officials of the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Security Defense Corps were seen threatening to halt the protest as a permit was not issued.

However, after a few minutes of disagreement with the protesters educating them of the dire consequences of halting a peaceful assembly, they were allowed to go on.