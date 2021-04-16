Buhari appoints wife’s biographer as Nigeria’s representative to UNESCO

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the biographer of Aisha Buhari, Hajo Sani, as Nigeria’s ambassador and permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Director Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education Ben Bem Goong, announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

Sani has in the last six years served as the head of Administration to the office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

A statement from the office of the First Lady said she brought “her experience in government and development circles as a humanitarian, gender, health, and education advocate, as well as a teacher, administrator, and politician to bear in the smooth operation of the office.

Goong wrote that Sani would bring invaluable contributions to Nigeria and the world during her tour of duty.

He said the president also made other key appointments in the education sector including, Prof. John Okpako Enaohwo, Chairman, Governing Board of National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE), Abuja; Prof. Abdullahi A. Abba, Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State; Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, Executive Secretary, National Board For Technical Education, (NBTE) Kaduna and Dr. Benjamin Ogbole Abakpa as Executive Secretary of National Senior Secondary Education Commission, (NSSEC), Abuja.

Others are Prof. Paulinus Chijikoke Okwelle, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Abuja and Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad as Director/CEO, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno State.