33.6 C
Abuja

Buhari begs ASUU to end strike

EducationNews
Mustapha Usman
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its ongoing industrial action.

The President made the appeal during the 19th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award, held at the State House Conference Centre, in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari urged the leadership of ASUU to consider the plight of the students and call off industrial action.

He recalled his February 1 directive to his Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, and the ministers of education and labour, to address the concerns of the striking university lecturers.

The President, in the same vein, urged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to exercise patience, and assured that the government will resolve the crisis.

The ICIR reported that ASUU on Monday extended the strike by three months.

Among other issues, the union is demanding funding for the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances and promotion arrears, and the adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) for payment of its members’ salaries.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

Dutch national, Wiebe Boer did not declare for Plateau governorship race

THE POSTER of a Dutch national, Wiebe Boer, locally called Yohanna Maigona has surfaced online...
Police

Six kidnappers die in gun duel with police  

THE Edo State Police Command said six kidnappers were killed on Wednesday during a...
News

NAPTIP apprehends human trafficker in Anambra

THE Anambra State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In...
Elections

2023: Buhari orders Emefiele, others contesting election to resign

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals and ambassadors seeking...
Impact

After ICIR’s report, property firm accused of N9.9m fraud finally pays victim with interest

PARADISE Estate, a property firm linked to Lekki Gardens and accused of N9.9 million...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDutch national, Wiebe Boer did not declare for Plateau governorship race

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.