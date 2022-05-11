ASUU strike: University of Ilorin students stage peaceful protest 

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

STUDENTS of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) have staged a peaceful protest in Ilorin to express their sadness over the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students, during the protest held in front of the main gate of the university, called on the Federal Government to meet ASUU’s demands to enable them complete their academic activities.

The President of the University of Ilorin Students Union Government (SUG), Taofik Waliu, who spoke to newsmen, said the protest was aimed at creating awareness among stakeholders and members of the public over their sadness over the lingering ASUU strike.

Waliu said, “We want to graduate. The Nigerian government should listen to ASUU’s demands. We hope that soon ASUU strike will be a thing of the past whereby hanging graduates can graduate and hanging 300 Level students can move up and so on.

“However, if nothing fruitful comes out after the meeting of the Federal Government and ASUU this week, we will move en masse continuously with other students of 10 educational institutions in the state to block roads to places like the Government House, roads linking Ilorin airport, State House of Assembly and other places in the state capital to register our displeasure over the lingering ASUU strike.

“This is just to send message to government that we are tired and they should listen to ASUU’s demands.”

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Salman Yisa, called on state governors to intervene, noting that the issue was beyond the Nigerian government.

“Our house rents had lapsed. Landlords have issued quit notices to many of us. Many 100 level students are yet to know their fate, yet JAMB is still conducting exams for new admission seekers.

“We want an end to this persistent strike action. If by next week we don’t see an end to this strike action Nigerians would not find it easy. It’s going to be tough and massive,” he added.

The students, while reciting the national anthem in different sad postures to depict their dissatisfaction, said they would not have anything to do with the general elections if the strike action was not called off.