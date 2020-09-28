Buhari commends former UN President, Muhammad- Bande says he has made Nigeria proud

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commended Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General (UNGA74) 2019-2020 and Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations on the expiration of his tenure.

“Your performance in the last one year as President of the General Assembly has made Nigeria exceptionally proud and I wish to pay glowing tributes to you for your huge achievements as Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (UN), Buhari said.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement noting that Buhari described the former UNGA president’s tenure in the United Nations as a “triumphant,” administration.

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying that as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative, Muhammad-Bande ‘played a cardinal role by giving impetus to a number of UN global initiatives, one of which was advancing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly in poverty eradication, zero hunger, and quality education’.

According to the President, the former UNGA president was relentless in pursuing his agenda for the UN despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In spite of all the challenges that pre-existed your tenure in office and those posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic, marking the most trying time in the history of the UN you were relentless in pursuing the agenda you set out as President of the General Assembly (PGA) and remained committed to the ideals of the UN. You have acquitted yourself quite admirably,” Buhari stated.

The Nigerian President further stated that Muhammad Bande’s achievement was in multilateralism as he wished him success in all his future endeavours.