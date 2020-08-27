Buhari, Jonathan congratulate Adesina on his re-election as AfDB president, says he deserves it

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on his re-election for a second term in office.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

He said the news of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of State, presidents of the Senate, state governors, some ministers, and senior government officials.

Adesina stated that a joyous and an excited Buhari led the Council in a round of applause, and declared: “He deserves it.”

President Buhari in October 2019 nominated Adesina for re-election as the president of AfDB.

While thanking the African Union, Board of Governors of the Bank for endorsing, re-electing and supporting the AfDB president, the Nigerian president noted that Adesina’s wealth of experience and influence will further help to energize the African bank.

He admonished Adesina to remain focused in his quest to reposition and make life better for the people of the continent.

“The President extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader,” the statement read.

“President Buhari believes Dr Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

“The President rejoices with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.”

Buhari pledged full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership.

He prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the AfDB president on his re-election.

The former president in a Twitter message Thursday evening said he was proud of him, urging him to deploy his skills to ensure that the positive impact of the Bank’s development initiatives is felt across the continent

“I congratulate @akin_adesina on his re-election as the President of @AfDB_Group .I’m proud of him because he is a man of vision & capacity. I urge him to deploy his skills to ensure that the positive impact of the Bank’s devt initiatives is felt across the continent,” Jonathan wrote.

Akinwumi Adesina, was re-elected as the president of the AfDB on Thursday for another five-year term of office.

He was the sole candidate in the election and was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the bank at its virtual annual general meeting.