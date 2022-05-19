Buhari departs for UAE on condolence visit

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari would on Thursday embark on a condolence visit to the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Al Nahyan over the passing of the country’s former ruler Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The trip to the UAE is Buhari’s third foreign trip this year.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the President travelled to London for medical check up in March. Buhari also embarked on a trip to Cote d’Ivoire where he attended the COP-15 Conference.

According to the statement released by Shehu on Thursday, Buhari will during his trip to the UAE also extend his congratulations to the new President and renew bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the Arabian country.

“The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

“Under the new leadership, President Buhari looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy sa Pantami, Minister of Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Bello and Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation are National Security Adviser Mohammed Monguno and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar.

Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.