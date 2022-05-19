32.2 C
Abuja

Buhari departs for UAE on condolence visit

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari would on Thursday embark on a condolence visit to the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Al Nahyan over the passing of the country’s former ruler Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The trip to the UAE is Buhari’s third foreign trip this year.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the President travelled to London for medical check up in March. Buhari also embarked on a trip to Cote d’Ivoire where he attended the COP-15 Conference.

According to the statement released by Shehu on Thursday, Buhari will during his trip to the UAE also extend his congratulations to the new President and renew bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the Arabian country.

“The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

“Under the new leadership, President Buhari looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy sa Pantami, Minister of Federal Capital Territory Mohammed Bello and Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation are National Security Adviser Mohammed Monguno and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar.

Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Traders count losses as FCT minister orders indefinite closure of Dei-Dei market

TRADERS at the Dei-Dei building materials market in Abuja are counting their losses following...
Breaking News

Turmoil in Lagos as okada riders confront police

THERE has been turmoil today in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State...
News

FAAC meeting postponement: Capital, overhead releases to suffer pending new AG appointment

THERE  are indications that capital releases for federal and state projects and overhead expenses...
News

Delivery riders, power bikes exempted from Lagos okada ban – Police

THE Lagos State Police Command has clarified that delivery and logistics riders and owners...
World News

US reopens embassy in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

THE United States government has reopened its embassy in Kyiv more than three months...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTraders count losses as FCT minister orders indefinite closure of Dei-Dei market

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.