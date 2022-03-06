Finally, Buhari departs for medicals in London

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja for a routine medical check-up in London.

His media aide, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted, “President Buhari this afternoon, departed for London, United Kingdom.”

President Buhari this afternoon, departed Abuja for London, the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/ue5gdeoIFt — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 6, 2022

The president had initially planned to embark on the trip from Nairobi, Kenya, after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country.

Read Also:

Buhari aborts planned medical trip to London, returns to Abuja from Kenya

Buhari approves $8.5 million for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

- Advertisement -

Some politicians jostling for 2023 presidency should have been in jail – Obasanjo

In a statement, the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, had on March 1, said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for “routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

President Buhari this afternoon, departed Abuja for London, the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/ue5gdeoIFt — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 6, 2022

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1 p.m before embarking on the London trip on Sunday.

The ICIR had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari aborted his plan to proceed to London for a medical check-up after attending an event organised by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya”, Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide, said in a post on Twitter.