Buhari, in Easter message, preaches sacrifice, forgiveness, love

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to always demonstrate the virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, hope and love.

Buhari spoke in a message addressed to Nigerians to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

While calling Nigerians to eschew all forms of hatred, the president assured that the country would soon overcome its growing security and economic challenges.

“Let us remember that the scriptural emphasis of love has so much relevance for us today as a nation more than ever before,” he said.

He said Nigerians should seize the occasion of the celebration to show ”love for one another, rather than hate – and show more patriotism, as this is the only country we have”.

“I enjoin us, therefore, to live out the eternal words of Jesus Christ on the cross where he said, ‘‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they are doing.’’

Buhari added, “Easter evokes in us the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life.

“This period emboldens us to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of the triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.”

The president also urged Nigerians to consider the security and unity of the nation in their actions and utterances, especially as the country approaches the 2023 elections.

In the same vein, the Christian Associations of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed hope that Nigeria will surmount the numerous challenges facing it as a nation.

In an Easter message, CAN President Samson Ayokunle said although Nigeria was battling issues on many fronts, the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead was an indication that things would be better in the country.

“If Jesus died and was buried, putting his disciples in the greatest state of disappointment and sorrow but afterwards rose from the dead, then, Nigeria is going to be great again. This nation will rise from all the challenges we are facing and we Nigerians are going to rejoice and be proud of our nation again in the name of Jesus Christ,” he said.

He lauded the security operatives “especially for the supreme price some of them had paid” in tackling the security situation in the country.

He also called on the Federal Government to redouble efforts in tackling insecurity.