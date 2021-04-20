Buhari mourns late Chadian President, says he was a friend of Nigeria

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of his Chadian colleague Idris Deby, saying he was a friend of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Garba Shehu on Tuesday.

Shehu said Buhari was deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden death of Deby on the battle front to defend the sovereignty of his country.

Buhari described the late Chadian leader as a friend of Nigeria who had enthusiastically lent his hand in the efforts to defeat the Boko Haram terrorists that had posed grave security challenges for Nigeria but also other African neighbours, particularly Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic

According to him, the late Deby had played a very active role in the regional joint collaboration in the military campaign against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He added that the death of Deby would create a big vacuum in the efforts to jointly confront the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

While condoling with the people of Chad and their new leader, Buhari called for greater collaboration to defeat the terrorists.

The ICIR had reported that Deby died of injuries suffered on the frontline in battle with rebels in the troubled part of the country, where he had gone to visit soldiers battling rebels.

The announcement of his death came a day after he won the country’s presidential election in a bid to rule for a sixth term, according to the provisional results released on Monday.