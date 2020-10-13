Buhari nominates Onochie,’controversial and fake news peddler,’ three others as INEC commissioners

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU Buhari has nominated Lauretta Onochie, his Special Assistant on Social Media, and three others as commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ahmad Lawan, the Nigerian Senate President disclosed this on Tuesday when he read a letter from the President seeking the confirmation of the National Assembly of the four nominees.

According to Lawan, the names of the individuals nominated as INEC commissioners include Muhammad Sani from Katsina State, Lauretta Onochie from Delta State, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi from Ekiti State, and Seidu Ahmad from Jigawa State.

Buhari had appointed Lauretta as his social media aide in 2015 following his victory at the polls against the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Alongside other media aides, her appointment was renewed in 2019 after the President won his second term elections

However, Lauretta is known on social media for peddling fake news and pictures as The ICIR has fact-checked some of her claims proven to be false including tweeting false pictures of road construction to praise the Buhari administration.

In September 2019, as part of a series scrutinising online posts by prominent social media users, The ICIR used publicly available tools to verify pictures shared on Twitter by Onochie and found out many of her claims were false and misleading.

Recently, she also engaged in a Twitter brawl with Nigerian artist, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid over the ENDSARS protest.