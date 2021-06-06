We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s Twitter account is still active despite his administration’s ban on the operations of the microblogging platform and its threat to prosecute users in Nigeria.

Other top officials of the government who are yet to deactivate their Twitter handles are Vice President Yemi Osinabjo, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

Others are Ministers in the Federal Executive Council of the administration such as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami, Minister of Transportation Chibuike Ameachi, Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, among others, checks by The ICIR have confirmed.

Malami had threatened on Saturday that the government would prosecute anyone found accessing Twitter after its suspension. If this were to be swiftly implemented, these top officials of the government, including the president and his vice, would be prosecuted.

The Ministry of Information and Culture, whose account was used on Friday to announce the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, is still active 48 hours after the announcement.

On the list of top government officials whose accounts are still active are the presidential aides. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina runs an active account. Other aides with active accounts are Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu and Senior Assistant to Vice President on Media Laolu Akande.

Others are Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media Tolu Ogunlesi, and President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media Bashir Ahmed.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that directed all network providers to block access to Twitter runs an active account.