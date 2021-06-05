We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NIGERIA’S telecommunications operators, under the auspices of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), have complied with the Nigerian government’s directive to suspend the operations of US-based social media platform, Twitter, in Nigeria.

ALTON, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman Gbenga Adebayo and its Executive Secretary Gbolahan Awonuga on Saturday, stated that it had conducted a robust assessment of the request in accordance with internationally accepted principles before its enforcement.

“Based on national interest provisions in the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and within the licence terms under which the industry operates; our members have acted in compliance with the directives of NCC.”

ALTON said it would continue to engage all relevant authorities and stakeholders and act as might be further directed by the NCC.

“As an industry, we endorse the position of the United Nations that the rights held by people offline must also be protected online.

“This includes respecting and protecting the rights of all people to communicate, to share information freely and responsibly, and to enjoy privacy and security regarding their data and their use of digital communications.”

The association, however, said it would continue to support the Nigerian government in upholding the rights of citizens.

Meanwhile, Twitter suspension has continued to generate reactions in Nigeria, just as the major opposition party and the Nigerian Bar Association have asked the government to rescind the decision.