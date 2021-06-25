We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his planned medical trip to London, United Kingdom (UK).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement released on Friday.

“The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, the 25th of June, 2021, has been postponed,” the statement said.

Adesina said a new date for the medical trip would be ‘announced in due course’.

But the statement did not disclose the reason for the postponement of the planned follow-up medical trip.

The president had on Thursday announced his plan to travel to London to receive medical attention.

The announcement was made on the same day the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) threatened to embark on a fresh strike action if their outstanding demands are not met in four weeks.

During a briefing on Thursday, NARD President Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) had given the government four weeks to meet all the demands.

The resident doctors urged the Nigerian government to be ‘more serious’ by coming up with the desired amount of hazard allowance in the upcoming meeting scheduled for July 6.

“All salary shortfalls and minimum wage consequential adjustment arrears must be paid to all affected members. The NEC demands that all the state governors yet to adopt the minimum wage adjusted in 2021 should do so as a matter of urgency,” Okhuaihesuyi said.

The Nigerian health system was shut down the last time Buhari embarked on a medical trip to London.