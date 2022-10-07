26.1 C
Abuja

Buhari promises to end insecurity before end of tenure, as he presents 2023 appropriation bill

News
Raji Olatunji
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to end the insecurity scourge, especially kidnappings and killings, before the end of his administration in 2023.

Buhari, whose tenure will elapse in May next year, made the pledge today while presenting the 2023 Appropriation Bill at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The president remarked on the revenue estimates, parameters and fiscal assumptions from the 2023 budget tagged, ‘Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition.’

He said the government’s principal objective in 2023 was to maintain fiscal viability and ensure smooth transition to the incoming administration.

According to him, defence and internal security would continue to be accorded top priority in 2023.

This is as he claimed that his administration remained committed to securing lives, properties and investments across the country.

Buhari said current efforts to properly equip and motivate personnel in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units would be sustained.

“I assure you, insecurity, especially banditry and kidnapping, will be significantly curtailed before the end of this administration. We will redouble our efforts to ensure we leave a legacy of a peaceful, prosperous and secured nation,” he said.

 

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

