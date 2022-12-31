Buhari re-appoints Mojisola Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, a professor, for a second term.

She is to serve for another five years.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, conveyed the approval of the President to Adeyeye, according to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the agency, Jimoh Abubakar.

Adeyeye’s new appointment took effect on December 1, 2022.

“The Director-General’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years, especially the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.

“Prof. Adeyeye, who officially assumed duty today (Friday), was received by some staff at the corporate headquarters in Abuja. She will be unfolding her plans for the second tenure after the holidays,” parts of the statement read.

The ICIR reports that strikes by the agency’s workers dotted Adeyeye’s first tenure.

In August, the agency’s workers suspended the 41-day strike they embarked upon in June over poor welfare and unpaid promotion arrears.

The workers had downed tools over the same issues the previous year.