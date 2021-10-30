Buhari reshuffles FHA over poor management

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reshuffling of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for better management and service delivery.

The decision, according to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, is in line with the Federal Public Assets Maintenance Policy recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry Boade Akinola, in a statement, Saturday, said the FHA would now have five departments, three new top officials, and two other reassigned executive directors.

The departments include Estates Services; Housing, Finance and Accounts; Management Services; Project Implementation and Research and Innovation Development departments.

The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola had in September proposed their idea of a ‘maintenance economy’ in order to maintain government buildings and other public infrastructures to sustain job creation, and increase the life span of the public properties.

A similar initiative was suggested to the state governments. This is away from other concerns raised by stakeholders in the built industry, especially the President’s promise to bridge the housing deficit.

However, the objective of the new structure in the FHA was to better maintain FHA estates across the country.

- Advertisement -

It expressed optimism the reshuffling would “generate new businesses and jobs in the construction industry in pursuance of the federal public assets maintenance policy approved by the federal executive council.”

According to the Presidential approval, the two officers reassigned are the former Executive Director, Business Development, Abdulmumin Jibril, and former Executive Director, Housing Finance and Corporate Services, Mr. Ekpenyong Maurice. While Jibril was deployed to Research and Innovation Development Department, Maurice has been moved to the Management Services Department.

The newly appointed executive directors include Babakobi Mohammed Hauwa, Estate Services; Adamu Kure, Housing Finance and Accounts; and Chinonso Sam-Omoke, Project Implementation.

“The expansion of the management of the authority will bring a lot of advantages which include attraction of new investments in the construction of new estates across the country and generation of new jobs and businesses.”